ANCO Insurance Announces New President

Bryan-based ANCO Insurance announces a new president.

Ross Gunnels, who joined the company in 2004, takes over for Sid Cauthorn, who will remain ANCO’s chief executive officer.

Gunnels is part of the second generation of ANCO employees. His father came to work in 1982 and his brother has been with ANCO joined ANCO in 1993.

News release from ANCO Insurance:

A joyous commotion could be heard throughout the ANCO buildings when Sid Cauthorn, President and CEO of ANCO Insurance, announced Ross Gunnels would be stepping forward as the new President of ANCO starting March 1, 2022. For Gunnels, this honor of leadership had been a hope since he roamed the halls of ANCO as a young child. Gunnels’ father, Roy, came to work at ANCO in 1982 when Interstate Insurance was purchased. Ross’s brother, Todd, joined ANCO in 1993, and he followed in 2004.

Ross Gunnels, class of 2004, graduated with honors from Texas A&M University with a degree in Business Management. During his time at A&M, he was a member of the Corps of Cadets where he served as Corps Adjutant, as well as Executive Officer of the Ross Volunteer Company. Gunnels is very involved in the community, notably as a board member of both Scotty’s House and the Board of Trustees at A&M United Methodist Church. Additionally, he is current board President of Renner Academy, formerly Happy Camper School, the Brazos Valley’s first and only dyslexia-focused school. He also manages and coaches two select youth baseball teams in the Brazos Valley Bucks Organization.

Throughout his career over the last 17 years in the employee benefits insurance industry, Gunnels has worked with a diverse group of employers, including multiple publicly traded companies, both national and international, as well as for-profit and non-profit organizations. Additionally, Ross has served on numerous broker advisory boards and councils for multiple nationwide insurance carriers. He is a three-time award winner of “Best Insurance Agent of the Brazos Valley” (2019-2021). Gunnels also serves on the Board of Directors for Anco Insurance.

Following the announcement, Sid Cauthorn, ANCO’s Chief Executive Officer, remarked how capable and confident he is that Ross Gunnels will steer ANCO successfully into the future. Gunnels commented during the announcement that he was excited to deepen the family culture ANCO has with its employees, customers, and communities across the nation.

About ANCO Insurance

(www.anco.com)

ANCO is a full-service independent agency, with offices in Bryan/College Station, Austin, Houston, Livingston, and (coming soon) Waco. We are the experts in all types of insurance coverage – automobile, homeowners, large & small business, life/health/group benefits, farm & ranch, and more. ANCO Insurance is the premier resource network with personalized service.