An Out Of State Tag “That Looked Odd” Leads To An Arrest For Stealing Catalytic Converters

An off duty peace officer contacting a Brazos County sheriff’s deputy Tuesday night about seeing a car with an out of state tag “that looked odd”, led to the arrest of a Houston man on charges of stealing two catalytic converters.

One of the converters was cut off a SUV that was in the parking lot of the Cinemark theater in College Station.

The deputy’s news release also states recovering a saw and 13 blades from what turned out to be a stolen car.

The driver, 22 year old Gary Simmons II, remained in jail Thursday morning in lieu of bonds totaling $70,000 dollars on charges of felony theft and unlawful use of criminal instruments.

A passenger in the car, 22 year old Kenneth Deloch from Houston, was arrested on three warrants from Hays County charging him with burglary of a building an failing to appear on charges of jumping bail and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. He was still in the Brazos County jail Thursday morning in lieu of bonds totaling $61,000 dollars.

The arrest report also noted the assistance of the National Insurance Crime Bureau, College Station police, and DPS.