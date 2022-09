Frances Tiafoe has advanced to the U.S. Open Men’s Semifinals after downing Andrey Rublev in straight sets (7-6, 7-6, 6-4).

Tiafoe becomes the first American to advance to the semis since 2006.

He advances to face Carlos Alcarez, who outslugged Jannik Sinner in a five-set marathon (6-3, 6-7, 6-7, 7-5, 6-3).

Meanwhile, no more Americans in the women’s bracket after Jessica Pegula was done in by top-seed Iga Swiatek (6-3, 7-6).