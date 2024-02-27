Amazon Drone Delivery Officials Visit College Station To Make Announcements And Hear Public Comments

In December 2022, College Station became Amazon’s second location for drone delivery service.

Amazon officials returned to College Station to attend the last city council meeting (February 22) where announcements were made and to take in public comments.

The global leader of regulatory strategy for Amazon Prime Air Matt McCardle said they are not close to reaching their current capacity, they have applied to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to increase capacity from 200 to 470 operations per day, and they have applied to the FAA to use a new drone model that is 40 percent quieter.

McCardle says pending FAA approval, the new drone will debut in College Station this summer.

And “after we successfully begin our operation here with that new drone”, McCardle said “we will then open up a new facility somewhere in the United States that we haven’t announced yet, and then go to two sites including Italy by the end of 2024.”

13 neighborhood residents near or bordering what some called Amazon’s “drone port” said the constant noise from drones have disturbed their way of life. Two councilmembers who live near Amazon’s facility also spoke. Mark Smith thanked his neighbors for speaking and Dennis Maloney said he looks forward to Amazon moving their operation to an industrial zone.

The council also heard from six people who thanked Amazon for their financial support of community non profit agencies. The council also received written comments from seven other people.

Click below to hear some of the 90 minutes of comments from Amazon officials, neighborhood residents, and city council members from the February 22, 2024 College Station city council meeting.

