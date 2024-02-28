A&M Women’s Tennis Tops SMU

Credit to 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION – The No. 21 Texas A&M women’s tennis team claimed its third-straight win as it defeated the SMU Mustangs, 4-1, Tuesday evening at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

After going down early in doubles play, the Maroon & White (8-5) rallied back in singles securing four-straight points to ensure their third-consecutive victory.

Following SMU’s (5-6) early advantage, A&M got right to work in singles, claiming the opening set on all six courts. Jeanette Mireles was the first to strike, evening the score with a win on court 6 over Caroline McGinley (6-1, 6-0). Capturing the first lead in the match for the Maroon & White was No. 1 Mary Stoiana, as she dominated Drew Morris (6-1, 6-1) on court 1. No. 19 Nicole Khirin followed suit downing Taylor Johnson on court 2 (6-2, 6-1) to put the Aggies one point from victory. Daria Smetannikov dealt the final blow on court 5, as the sophomore bested Maja Makoric (6-2, 6-4) to claim the match.

COACH’S QUOTES

Head coach Mark Weaver on today’s match …

“Overall, I’m pleased with the match. I give SMU a lot of credit for coming out with a lot of energy and being aggressive in doubles. I thought our team responded well in singles and came out firing on all cylinders, we just have to close out some matches better.”

Up Next

The Aggies kick off SEC play at home versus South Carolina on Friday, March 1, followed by Florida on Sunday, March 3. First serves set for 5 p.m. and 12 p.m. respectively.

Match Results

Singles Results

(TAMU) No. 1 Mary Stoiana Def. (SMU) Drew Morris (6-1, 6-1)

(TAMU) No. 19 Nicole Khirin Def. (SMU) Taylor Johnson (6-2, 6-1)

(TAMU) No. 29 Mia Kupres vs. (SMU) Hadley Doyle (6-0, 5-7, 0-0) UNF

(TAMU) Lucciana Perez vs. (SMU) Lana Mavor (6-0, 5-5) UNF

(TAMU) Daria Smetannikov Def. (SMU) Maja Makoric (6-2, 6-4)

(TAMU) Jeanette Mireles Def. (SMU) Caroline McGinley (6-1, 6-0)

Doubles Results

(SMU) Taylor Johnson/Lana Mavor Def. (TAMU) No. 4 Mia Kupres/Mary Stoiana (6-3)

(TAMU) Lucciana Perez/Jeanette Mireles vs. (SMU) Maja Makoric/Caroline McGinley (5-5) UNF

(SMU) Hadley Doyle/Drew Morris Def. (TAMU) Nicole Khirin/Sydney Fitch (6-1)