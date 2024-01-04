A&M Women’s Tennis Ranked No. 2 in Preseason Rankings

Credit to 12thman.com

TEMPE, Ariz. – The Texas A&M women’s tennis team garnered their highest preseason ranking in program history, as they were tabbed No. 2 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Top-25 Coaches Poll.

The Aggies are coming off a 30-3 season with a second consecutive SEC regular season title after finishing 2023 with a perfect 13-0 record. The Maroon & White’s success led to an Elite 8 run in the NCAA Tournament, marking the second consecutive trip to the quarterfinals. A&M welcomes back four of its six starters, including the No. 1 ranked player in the nation Mary Stoiana. Head coach Mark Weaver added four newcomers to round out the roster, including the No. 3 ITF World Junior ranked player Lucciana Perez.

A&M leads the SEC in the coach’s poll, which includes another five programs from the conference in the top-25. The league’s six selections ties the ACC and PAC-12 for the most in the nation.

The No. 2 Aggies open their season Jan. 13 in San Diego, California, at the Hogan Tennis Center.