A&M Women’s Tennis’ Perez Named SEC Freshman of the Week

Credit to 12thman.com

BIRMINGHAM – Texas A&M’s Lucciana Perez was named SEC Freshman of the Week, the league announced Wednesday. This is the first weekly honor of her career following her win which sealed Sunday’s sweep of Rice.

Perez claimed her first conference honor for the Aggies, securing the sweep for the Maroon & White over Rice. Perez battled the Owls’ Saara Orav on court 4 to a first set tiebreak, taking the opener 7-6(4). She finished the job, claiming the second set 6-4.

Making their debut as a pair, Perez and Jeanette Mireles were on their way to victory on court 2 over Anushka Ashar/Orav 5-4 before the doubles advantage was claimed by A&M.

Perez and the Aggies head to Waco to take on the Baylor Bears, Sunday Feb. 25 at the Hurd Tennis Center at 4 p.m.