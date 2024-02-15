A&M Women’s Tennis’ Khirin Named SEC Co-Player of the Week

Credit to 12thman.com

BIRMINGHAM – Texas A&M’s Nicole Khirin was named SEC Co-Player of the Week following her trio of ranked singles wins at the ITA National Team Indoor Championships, the league announced Wednesday.

No. 32 Khirin secured her first weekly honor donning the Maroon & White, following a four-win weekend across singles and doubles. She claimed three ranked singles wins over the weekend, beating Texas’ No. 29 Tanya Sasnouskaya (3-6, 6-2, 6-2), No. 61 Ariana Arseneault from Auburn (6-3, 6-4) and No. 48 Alexandra Vecic of Georgia (6-4, 4-6, 6-4).

Teaming with Lucciana Perez in doubles, Khirin added another victory versus Auburn’s tandem of DJ Bennett and Adeline Flach (6-4) that clinched the doubles point in that match.

Khirin and the Aggies return to the Mitchell Tennis Center Sunday to face Rice with first serve set for 12 p.m.