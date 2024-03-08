A&M Women’s Basketball Advances to Quarters at SEC Tournament

News Release from Texas A&M Athletics:

GREENVILLE, S.C. – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team never trailed Mississippi State in the Aggies’ 72-56 victory over the Bulldogs in Thursday’s SEC Tournament second round game inside Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Texas A&M improved to 9-3 all-time in their SEC Tournament debuts, including 3-0 when opening the event in the second round.

It marked the second consecutive year the Aggies (19-11) dumped Mississippi State (21-11) in the second round of the tournament. Last year, Ol’ Sarge’s charges prevailed 79-72.

Playing in her first game since February 11, Endyia Rogers scored 12 points in 16 minutes. She hit 5-of-7 from the field, including 2-of-2 from 3-point range. The Aggies were 1-5 in Rogers’ absence.

Janiah Barker logged 15 points and clogged up the inside on defense with three blocks and nine rebounds.

Aicha Coulibaly led all scorers with 17 points, sinking 7-of-11 field goals. She also contributed four rebounds and three assists.

Kay Kay Green and Lauren Ware each logged five assists. Ware shared the top rebounder honors with Barker.

The Aggies opened the game with three layups before Mississippi State answered with two 3-point field goals to knot the contest, 6-6, at the 6:03 mark. Four different Texas A&M players scored buckets in an 8-0 surge as the Maroon & White staked claim to a 14-6 edge with 1:20 left in the period and nursed a 14-9 lead into the intermission.

Texas A&M opened up a seven-point advantage on two separate occasions in the second quarter, but neither team was able to string together more than two baskets in the period. Sydney Bowles scored the last five points for the Aggies in the half with a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws as they were up 25-21 going into locker room.

Keyed by old-fashioned 3-point plays by Green and Coulibaly, the Maroon & White went on a 12-0 run, inflating their cushion to 41-24 at the 6:03 mark of the third quarter. The Aggies continued the offensive assaulted deep into period with Barker converting a layup with 1:04, stretching the gap to 51-30 and they led 51-35 at the last break.

Barker hit a dagger 3-point from the top of the arc on the front end of the fourth quarter media timeout and Tineya Hylton converted a post route fast break layup on the other side as Texas A&M took its largest lead of the game, 67-45 with 4:18 remaining in the contest. The Bulldogs would draw no closer than 16 points down the stretch.

Up Next

The Aggies will take on No. 1 South Carolina in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament Friday, March 8 at 11 a.m.