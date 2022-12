Texas A&M freshman wide receiver Chris Marshall has become the latest player to enter the transfer portal.

Marshall, ranked as the third best wide receiver in the Class of 2022 by 247, played in six games for the Aggies this year, hauling in 11 catches for 108 yards.

However, he was suspended twice, including an indefinite suspension following the game at South Carolina on October 22nd.

Marshall becomes the 21st Aggie to declare for the portal following a 5-7 season.