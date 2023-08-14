A&M Volleyball Slated for Five SEC Network Broadcasts

Credit to Sam Thornton | Assistant Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M volleyball is slated for five nationally broadcasted matches on SEC Network throughout the 2023 season, the conference announced Monday.

The conference TV schedule opens for first-year head coach Jamie Morrison’s Aggies at home in the league’s opening day of fixtures on SEC Network, with the Maroon & White facing off against Mississippi State at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 20, with first serve set for 7 p.m.

A&M’s matches against Missouri (Oct. 1), Ole Miss (Oct. 6), LSU (Oct. 13) and finally Auburn (Nov. 5) will also be broadcast on the SEC Network, with the Aggies’ remaining conference schedule streamed on SECN+ which is available through the ESPN App. For full schedule, please visit 12thman.com.

New season ticket purchases for the 2023 Texas A&M volleyball season are on sale through the 12th Man Foundation.

SEC volleyball TV schedule (All time central)

Date Time Opponent TV Designation 9/20 7 p.m. Mississippi State SEC Network 10/1 3 p.m. Missouri SEC Network 10/6 6 p.m. Ole Miss SEC Network 10/13 8 p.m. LSU SEC Network 11/5 3 p.m. Auburn SEC Network

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M volleyball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M volleyball team on Facebook, Instagram and on Twitter by following @AggieVolleyball.