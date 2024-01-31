A&M Volleyball Adds Ellee Stinson to 2024 Class

Credit to Sam Thornton | Assistant Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team added veteran libero Ellee Stinson to the 2024 signing class, head coach Jamie Morrison announced Wednesday.

A transfer from Northwestern, Stinson brings a proven history of defensive prowess to the Aggieland. The senior-to-be helped lead the Wildcats to their largest conference win total in four years, including a pair of ranked wins over No. 13 San Diego and No. 17 Purdue.

“We are excited to add somebody as accomplished and talented as Ellee to our volleyball program,” Morrison said. “She is a proven talent at the libero position and one of the best defenders in the game. More importantly, we are excited to add an amazing person that will bring her experiences from Northwestern to Aggieland, and instantly add to our program’s culture and vision for success.”

Stinson paced the Wildcats in digs (498) and digs per set (4.41) throughout the 2023 campaign. She also ranked second in the Big 10 in digs per set and third in total digs. Throughout her three-year stint with Northwestern, she amassed 1,081 digs, 198 assists and 68 service aces.

The Yorktown, Indiana, native logged 10+ digs in 28 of her 30 matches in the 2023 campaign and eclipsed 10 or more digs in 54 matches during her time at Northwestern. She set a career high of 27 digs in a five-set thriller versus Michigan State, where she helped lead the Wildcats to victory.