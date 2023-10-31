A&M United Methodist Church Celebrating 100 Years With A Community Dinner And Dedication Of A State Historical Marker

February 2023 marked the 100th anniversary of organizing A&M United Methodist Church, which is located in College Station’s Northgate district.

On Wednesday (November 1), you are invited to a community dinner and the dedication of a state historical marker.

The dinner starts at 5:15, followed by the dedication at six.

Click below to hear details of the event from A&M Methodist Church communications director Alisha Bynum, visiting with WTAW’s Mikaylee Supak.

