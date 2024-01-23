A&M Track & Field’s Distin Named SEC Women’s Field Athlete of the Week

Credit to

Sam Thornton | Assistant Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M track & field’s Lamara Distin was named SEC Women’s Field Athlete of the Week, the league announced Tuesday. She claimed the women’s high jump title with a meet record clearance of 1.94m/6-4.25 in her season debut at the Ted Nelson Invitational.

No stranger to weekly honors, this is Distin’s seventh SEC Field Athlete of the Week award. In her opening action this season, she put the country on notice claiming her first win of the year, while posting the second-highest clearance in the nation.

The senior from Hanover, Jamaica, passed on the first three rounds of the event and entered at 1.80m/5-10.75, clearing the height and the following three on her first attempt. The bar was then set at 1.94m/6-4.25, and after failing on her first two attempts, she soared over the height for the fourth time in her career and tied herself for third on A&M’s all-time performance list.

Distin and the Aggies return to action Jan. 26-27 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, at the Razorback Invitational.

