A&M Track & Fields Distin Named SEC Indoor Scholar Athlete of the Year

Credit to Sam Thornton | Assistant Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BIRMINGHAM – Texas A&M track & field’s Lamara Distin was named SEC Indoor Co-Scholar-Athlete of the Year, the league announced Wednesday.

Distin’s outstanding career has continued into her senior season, the Hanover, Jamaica, native has competed twice this year winning both events and earning SEC Field Athlete of the Week after both performances.

At Clemson’s Tiger Paw Invitational, Distin cleared 1.97m/6-5.5 which equaled her personal best and ranked No. 1 in the nation this season. Her leap in Clemson made her only the second collegiate high jumper with three clearances all-time at or better than 1.97m/6-5.5 across indoor and outdoor competition. Her dominance puts her in the spotlight of the greatest honor in collegiate track & field, as she was added to the Bowerman Watchlist for the second consecutive season.

Her performance in the classroom separated her among the league’s best, sporting a 3.5 GPA while pursuing her undergraduate degree in sport management. Distin also claimed a plethora of academic honors. She was added to the SEC Honor Roll and named a USTFCCCA All-Academic in the 2021-23 seasons and qualified for the AD Honor Roll every semester she has been enrolled at A&M.

Distin sets her sights on a three-peat of titles at the SEC Indoor Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Feb. 23-34.