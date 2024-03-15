A&M Track & Field Dominate Pole Vault at Carolina Spring Break Classic

News release from Texas A&M Athletics:

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – Texas A&M’s Heather Abadie and Jack Mann III swept the pole vault events on the opening day of the Carolina Spring Break Classic Thursday at the Ana Mendez Stadium.

Abadie continued her winning ways from the indoor season, as the junior secured the women’s pole vault title with a clearance of 4.10m/13-5.25 from a short approach. Her mark broke the meet record, previously set by former Texas A&M pole vault record holder Laura Asimakis in 2010.

The Maroon & White contingent swept the remaining top-five spots of the women’s event, as Sevanna Hanson entered the all-time list at No. 8 in her first outdoor event competing for the Aggies, clearing 4.00m/13-1.5. Ella Vajdos also debuts at No. 11 in the history books, soaring over 3.85m/12-7.5. Riley Floerke finished fourth in her first appearance for A&M clearing 3.70m/12-1.5, while Ava Riche wrapped up the results placing fifth with a mark of 3.50m.11-5.75.

Mann opened his outdoor campaign on a high note, clearing 5.30m/17-4.5 for the event win which also downed the 13-year-old meet record. Leo Bowen secured the second-place finish in the men’s event, as he soared over 5.00m/16-4.75.

Up Next

The Aggies head to the Pista Atletica Basilio Rodriguez tomorrow for the second day of the Carolina Spring Break Classic.

Coach’s Quotes

Head coach Pat Henry on the pole vault groups performance…

“Both Heather [Abadie] and Jack [Mann III] both broke meet records today which was a great start to the meet. They competed well and cleared some good bars to open outdoor competition.”

To learn more about Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, visit 12thMan.com and follow @aggietfxc.