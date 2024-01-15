A&M Track & Field Claim Six Titles to Open Spring Campaign

Credit to Sam Thornton | Assistant Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M track & field program opened the state-of-the-art R.A. “Murray” Fasken ’38 Indoor Track & Field facility in dazzling fashion, winning six events and setting seven Aggie All-Time Top-12 performer marks Saturday.

The Aggies put on a show in front of nearly 2,500 fans in the opening meet of the 130,000-square foot facility. All six event titles came on the oval, including the women’s 4x400m team consisting of Kennedy Wade, Jaydan Wood, Nissi Kabongo and Jermaisha Arnold who clocked the sixth-fastest time in the nation this season at 3:35.62. Camryn Dickson highlighted the sprints, winning the women’s 60m at 7.251 after posting the third-fastest time in the nation and second-fastest in Aggie history at 7.22 in the prelims. Semira Killebrew followed in second in the finals at 7.256, which ranks fifth-fastest in the nation. Madison Brown won the women’s 3000m at 9:40.51.

On the men’s side, Auhmad Robinson won the 400m (47.33), while Kimar Farquharson claimed the 600m (1:16.69) and Ondrej Gajdos finished first in the mile with the 12th-fastest time in school history at 4:04.80.

Heather Abadie stole the show in the women’s pole vault, as the junior climbed a spot on the all-time performers list from No. 3 to No. 2, following a clearance of 4.26m/13-11.75 to ensure her second-place finish. Sevanna Hanson cracked the top-12 performers list in her first action for the Maroon & White, as she finished fifth and landed No. 9 all-time (3.96m/12-11.75). Ella Vajdos also made her mark in her debut performance, recording a 3.81m/12-6 clearance for No. 11 on the all-time list.

Other notable performances on the women’s side included Nissi Kabongo recording the seventh-best women’s high jump mark of 1.81m/5-11.25, Carlie Weiser registering the 10th-best women’s shot put mark of 14.68m/48-2. In total. For the men, Carter Bajoit claimed second in the men’s high jump clearing 2.15m/7-0.5, just shy of his personal best, and the men’s 4x400m squad also secured second in 3:08.02. The Aggies set 25 personal bests to open the season.

Coach’s Quotes

Head coach Pat Henry on the facility debut…

“The facility is great and it’s obvious that if you put good people on this track, they’ll run extremely fast. I think everyone that came in today said the same thing which was encouraging to hear.”

Henry on returning to home competition…

“We’ve been gone for a year and a half, so it was nice to compete at home. I think we had a lot of good performances today and I’m overall very happy with the first meet.”

Next Up

Texas A&M returns to action on Saturday, Jan. 20 to host the Ted Nelson Invitational.