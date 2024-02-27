A&M Softball’s Kennedy Named SEC Pitcher of the Week

Credit to Tyler Pounds | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BIRMINGHAM – Texas A&M junior Emiley Kennedy earned SEC Pitcher of the Week for a second consecutive time, the league office announced Monday.

Kennedy struck out 21 batters and yielded one unearned run in 18.0 innings of work in three appearances at the Texas A&M Invitational. Most notably, she struck out a career-high 16 batters in a complete-game win against UTSA. Kennedy maintained a no-hitter through 7.0 innings and punched out at least two Roadrunners in seven of the eight frames, including all three batters in the sixth inning. In total, opposing batters managed only one extra base hit and mustered a .131 batting average.

The Woodlands, Texas, native, ranks top 10 in the SEC in nearly every pitching category, including No. 1 in wins (7) and strikeouts looking (19). Nationally, the lefty ranks third-most in wins and No. 7 with 56 strikeouts.

Kennedy becomes the first Aggie to win conference pitcher of the week recognition in back-to-back weeks since Megan Gibson was named the Big 12 Pitcher of the Week twice in a row in March 2008.