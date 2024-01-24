A&M Softball’s Cottrill Named to Preseason All-SEC Team

Credit to Tyler Pounds | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M catcher Julia Cottrill has been named to the Preseason All-SEC Team, the league announced Wednesday.

Cottrill is coming off an impressive 2023 campaign where she earned All-SEC First Team recognition, as well as NFCA Third Team All-America and NFCA All-South Region First Team honors. The Wichita, Kansas, native, finished the SEC regular season ranked in the top 10 in numerous offensive categories, including No. 3 in RBI (22), No. 4 in doubles (6), No. 5 in total bases (49), No. 6 in hits (25), No. 7 in home runs (6) and No. 8 in slugging percentage (.636). Cottrill finished the season with team highs in home runs (10), doubles (12), RBI (43) and slugging percentage (.617).

The senior was the only catcher in the league to be named to the Preseason All-SEC Team, which consisted of 24 players. Cottrill was recently ranked the No. 6 catcher in the nation and No. 1 in the SEC by Softball America.