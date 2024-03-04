A&M Softball Wraps Up Judi Garman Classic With Win Over DePaul

Credit to Tyler Pounds | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

FULLERTON, Calif. – Texas A&M center fielder Jazmine Hill blasted a three-run home run before finishing the night with five RBI, while starter Emiley Kennedy earned win No. 10 on the season in a five-inning run-rule victory over DePaul, 10-2, Saturday night at Anderson Family Field.

Texas A&M (19-2) trailed DePaul (3-14) after the opening inning, 1-0. The Aggies answered back scoring a run in the second and third frames for their first lead, 2-1. Ol’ Sarge’s charges opened the flood gates with a seven-run fourth inning, including Hill’s sixth home run of the season, a two RBI triple from Julia Cottrill and an RBI double courtesy of Rylen Wiggins who plated the first run to begin the inning.

Kennedy recorded her ninth complete game in 10 starts going 5.0 innings and striking out five, while handing out no free passes and yielding two runs. The junior becomes the fastest Aggie pitcher to reach 10 wins on the season since Samantha Show claimed win No. 10 in Texas A&M’s 17th game of the 2016 season.

The Aggies finish the weekend with a 4-1 ledger at the Judi Garman Classic, while scoring 40 runs in the five games. Kennedy finished the weekend 3-1 and striking out 28 batters in 20.2 innings of work, while yielding four earned runs.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M returns to Aggieland to host North Texas, Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Davis Diamond.

AGGIE TOP PERFORMERS

Jazmine Hill – 2-for-4, 1 HR, 5 RBI

Julia Cottrill – 2-for-3, 1 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI

Emiley Kennedy (W, 10-1) – 5.0 IP, 2 R, 5 K

SCORING SUMMARY

T1 | Johnson led off with a double down the right field line and later scored after a sac bunt and a fielding error. TAMU 0, DPU 1

B2 | Julia Cottrill singled to the shortstop and tied the game after Allie Enright singled up the middle and an error by the center fielder. TAMU 1, DPU 1

B3 | Kennedy Powell led off with a single and advanced to third after Amari Harper doubled to center field. Jazmine Hill hit into a fielder’s choice to score Powell. TAMU 2, DPU 1

B4 | Rylen Wiggins led off with a single to left center and advanced after Enright reached on a fielding error. Gracyn Coleman grounded out to advance Enright to second and Wiggins to third. Kennedy Powell grounded out scoring Wiggins and advancing Enright to third. Amari Harper was hit-by-pitch before Hill blasted her sixth home run of the season. Trinity Cannon singled down the right field line and was pinch ran for by Hailey Golden. Keely Williams singled to right center to advance Golden to third. Julia Cottrill tripled to right center to score Golden and Williams, followed by a Wiggins double to left center to score Cottrill. TAMU 9, DPU 1

T5 | Rodriguez singled through the right side and scored after Cosgrove doubled to left center. TAMU 9, DPU 2

B5 | Scout Lovell pinch ran for Gracyn Coleman after she walked to lead off the inning. Lovell recorded her first career stolen base to move to second and later scored after Hill singled through the left side. TAMU 10, DPU 2