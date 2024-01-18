A&M Softball to Host Meet and Greet

Credit to Tyler Pounds | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M softball team will host a fan meet and greet Saturday, Jan. 27, at Davis Diamond.

Aggie fans have their first opportunity to catch a glimpse of the 2024 squad at open practice beginning at 11 a.m. The meet and greet begins with player introductions at 12:30 p.m., followed by a Q&A session with head coach Trisha Ford, a facility tour and an autograph session.

“One of the main things that make Davis Diamond and Aggie softball so special is the support from the 12th Man,” Ford said. “This will be a great opportunity for our team to interact one-on-one with the fans, while we open our home to the 12th Man to tour the best softball facility in the nation. We are excited for this event and are looking forward to seeing everyone out at Davis Diamond this softball season.”

The event and parking are free to the public and fans are encouraged to park in lot 100m.