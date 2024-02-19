A&M Softball Receives Weekly SEC Honors

Credit to Tyler Pounds | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BIRMINGHAM – Texas A&M softball standouts Allie Enright and Emiley Kennedy garnered SEC weekly honors, the league announced Monday. Enright was named Co-Player of the Week and Kennedy was recognized as Co-Pitcher of the Week.

Enright led the Aggie offense hitting 8-for-14 in five wins, including three doubles, three RBI and two walks, while striking out once in 15 plate appearances. The junior was 3-for-4 at the dish in two wins against No. 14 Oregon, including a two-out RBI-double in Sunday’s 2-0 win to complete the sweep of the Ducks. Enright ranks second in the SEC in batting average (.609), slugging percentage (1.174) and is third in on-base percentage (.667).

Kennedy held opposing batters to a .138 batting average in four appearances, including two complete game wins and two saves. Most notably, in her two appearances against No. 14 Oregon she struck out 15 batters in 9.0 innings of work. During Kennedy’s first appearance against the Ducks, she registered a 7.0 inning complete game, striking out 11 in a 4-1 win on Friday. She followed two days later striking out four in 2.0 innings to earn her second save of the weekend. The junior tallied 23 of her 35 league-leading strikeouts in the four outings. In total, she pitched 16.2 innings allowing only one run and five walks against 66 batters faced.

The recognitions mark career first for the pair of Aggies, while Kennedy is the first Aggie pitcher since Makinzy Herzog earned the accolade on March 22, 2022. It is the third time that two Aggies earned honors in the same week since joining the league and the second consecutive season to do so after Keely Williams (Freshman of the Week) and Koko Wooley (Co-Player of the Week) did so on April 11, 2023.