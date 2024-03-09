A&M Softball Opens SEC Play With Win Over Gamecocks

News Release from Texas A&M Athletics:

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION – Texas A&M ace Emiley Kennedy struck out 10 Gamecocks to shutout No. 22 South Carolina, 3-0, to open SEC action Friday night at Davis Diamond.

Kennedy was lights out in the circle recording a nation-leading 11th win and sixth shutout. The junior went the distance for the 10th time in 11 starts and registered her fifth double-digit strikeout game of the season. Kennedy limited South Carolina (18-3) to five hits, while yielding three walks. The left-handed pitcher stranded nine Gamecocks on base, including a bases-loaded jam with no outs before striking out two and forcing a ground out to end the second inning threat.

Jazmine Hill highlighted the night for the offense with a pair of doubles and extended her on-base streak to 14 games. No. 19 Texas A&M (21-2) led 1-0 as the graduate began the sixth inning with her second double of the night. The Aggies added to the narrow lead after freshman Mya Perez ripped a pinch-hit RBI groundout to shortstop as Hill scored for a 10th straight game. Junior Allie Enright followed with a two-out infield single and advanced to second on a throwing error as an additional insurance run crossed home plate.

Kennedy and Alana Vawter battled in a pitchers duel through four innings before the Aggies scratched the board first as Koko Wooley reached on a fielding error that scored Kramer Eschete.

Texas A&M registered five hits, including four doubles while scoring two of the three runs on two outs.

UP NEXT

The Aggies look for the series win against South Carolina on Saturday at 4 p.m.

AGGIE TOP PERFORMERS

Jazmine Hill – 2-for-3, 2 2B, 1 R

Kramer Eschete – 1-for-2, 1 2B, 1 R

Emiley Kennedy (W, 11-1) – 7.0 IP, 0 ER, 10 K

SCORING SUMMARY

B5| Kramer Eschete doubled to left center with one out and advanced to third when Kennedy Powell grounded out to second base. Eschete scored as Koko Wooley reached on an error to first base. TAMU 1, USC 0

B6| Jazmine Hill led off with a double to right field. Trinity Cannon advanced Hill to third with a sacrifice bunt. Julia Cottrill reached on a four-pitch walk and was pinch-ran for by Sav Price. Mya Perez entered the game as a pinch-hitter and drove in the Aggies second run of the game with a groundout to the shortstop. Allie Enright hit an infield single, and a throwing error allowed Price to reach the plate and Enright to advance to second. TAMU 3, USC 0