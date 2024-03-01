A&M Softball Begins Judi Garman Classic 2-0

Credit to Tyler Pounds | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

FULLERTON, Calif. – The No. 18 Texas A&M softball team run-ruled Long Beach State, 16-7, in six innings, Thursday night at the Anderson Family Field.

Texas A&M (17-1) blasted four home runs and three doubles on 14 hits. Julia Cottrill led the way with a pair of round trippers and five RBI, while Trinity Cannon added a home run and four RBI and Rylen Wiggins hit a solo dinger. Kramer Eschete added to the offensive attack recording a double and three RBI. The Maroon & White put five runs on the board in the opening frame and third inning, while adding four more in the fourth and a two more in the sixth for the walk-off run-rule.

Long Beach State (2-14) jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning after an Aggie error and fielder’s choice. The Aggies led 10-3 after three innings, before Beach narrowed the lead scoring four runs on four walks and two hits to come within three. Texas A&M ended all hope matching the scoreboard in the bottom half to put Beach back at seven-run deficit before ultimately ending it in the sixth.

The home run derby marked the ninth time for the Maroon & White to hit multiple home runs in a game and the fifth consecutive game with at least one round tripper.

SCORING SUMMARY

T1 | Olson singled to center and advanced to third after Bickar reached on a fielding error. Lawhorn singled to right to score Olson and advance Bickar to second. Vidal reached on a fielder’s choice to advance Bickar to third who later scored on a ground out. Martinez tripled to left field to score Vidal. TAMU 0, BEACH 3

B1 | Amari Harper led off with a single and advanced after Jazmine Hill walked. Trinity Cannon doubled to right center to score Harper and Hill. Julia Cottrill blasted a two-run home run to left field, her fifth round tripper of the season. Rylen Wiggins homered to right field. TAMU 5, BEACH 3

B3 | Mya Perez was hit by pitch to lead off and pinch ran for by Hailey Golden who stole second. Kramer Eschete singled up the middle to score Golden. Kennedy Powell grounded out to advance Eschete to third. Harper doubled to left center to score Eschete. Cannon walked, followed by Cottrill hitting a three run tater. TAMU 10, BEACH 3

T4 | Magadan and Olson walked and advanced via passed ball. Bickar singled up the middle to score Magadan, followed by Camou hitting a single to score Olson. Vidal walked to load the bases. Medellin walked to score Bickar and Martinez reached on a fielder’s choice to score Camou. TAMU 10, BEACH 7

B4 | Mya Perez was hit by pitch to lead off and pinch ran for by Hailey Golden who stole second. Kramer Eschete singled up the middle to score Golden. Kennedy Powell grounded out to advance Eschete to third. Harper doubled to left center to score Eschete. Cannon walked, followed by Cottrill hitting a three run tater. TAMU 14, BEACH 7

B6 | Paige Lott entered in a pinch hit situation and recorded a single, followed by Cannon hitting a walk-off two-run shot for the run-rule victory. TAMU 16, BEACH 7

FULLERTON, Calif. – Texas A&M starter Emiley Kennedy struck out 12 batters in a three-hit shutout win over Michigan, 6-0, Thursday at Anderson Family Field.

Kennedy (8-0) dominated the circle to remain undefeated on the season, while registering a seventh complete game and fifth shutout of the year. The hard lefty thrower punched out double-digit batters for the third time this season and second consecutive outing. Michigan (10-6) sent 25 batters to plate, while four reached safely and only one threatened in scoring position.

Texas A&M (16-1) scored one run in the opening frame and later doubled the lead after a solo home run courtesy of Jazmine Hill in the third. The Aggies have homered in 13 games this season, including a round tripper in four consecutive games. Ol’ Sarge’s charges opened it up in the fifth inning plating four runs on three hits, including a two-run double by Rylen Wiggins to make it 6-0.

AGGIE TOP PERFORMERS

Emiley Kennedy (W, 8-0) – 7.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 12 K

Rylen Wiggins – 2-for-2, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 1 SH

SCORING SUMMARY

B1 | Keely Williams led off with a single to center field and scored after Trinity Cannon doubled to right center. TAMU 1, UM 0

B3 | Jazmine Hill homered down the left field line. TAMU 2, UM 0

B5 | Hill walked to lead off the inning before advancing to second via wild pitch. Hailey Golden pinch-ran for Cannon after earning a walk. Julia Cottrill singled to second base scoring Hill and advancing golden to third. Allie Enright followed with a single to score Golden, before Harper reached on a fielder’s choice to shortstop. Rylen Wiggins doubled to left center to score Enright and Harper. TAMU 6, UM 0