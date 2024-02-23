A&M Softball Beats Southeastern Louisiana, Remains Undefeated

Credit to 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION – Behind the offensive power of Jazmine Hill and a dominant pitching performance from Shaylee Ackerman, the No. 17 Texas A&M softball team down Southeastern Louisiana, 4-1, to remain undefeated on the season, Thursday night at Davis Diamond.

Texas A&M (10-0) allowed a run in the fourth inning before punching back with three runs of their own in the bottom half. Ol’ Sarge’s charges immediately answered back as Hill led off with a double before scoring the equalizer following a single from Keely Williams. The Maroon & White added a pair of insurance runs taking a 3-1 lead to the fifth frame. The following inning, Hill blasted a solo shot to right center to extend the lead by three runs.

After drawing first blood, Southeastern Louisiana (9-2) managed only two baserunners in the final three innings. Ackerman earned her third win of the season pitching 3.2 innings and striking out five, while yielding only two hits and not a single free base.

The 10 straight wins to begin the year marks the fifth time Texas A&M has done so in the past decade, but only the second season to do so while claiming at least two top-15 wins. Allie Enright is the lone Aggie that has reached base safely in each game this season. She finished the night going 1-for-1 at the plate and earned two walks, while adding a run.

UP NEXT

The Aggies play two games on Friday beginning at 4:30 p.m. against St. Thomas, followed by North Dakota State at 7:00 p.m.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Jazmine Hill – 2-for-3, 1 HR, 1 2B, 2 R, 1 RBI

Koko Wooley – 2-for-4, 2 H

Keely Williams – 1-for-2, 1 H, 1 RBI

Shaylee Ackerman (3-0) – 3.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 5 K,

SCORING SUMMARY

T4 | The Lions jumped out to an early lead after an RBI single by Lexi Johnson through the right side. TAMU 0, SLU 1

B4 | Jazmine Hill led off with a double to left and Keely Williams knocked a single up the middle to tie the game up. Allie Enright reached on a four-pitch walk, an error on the Lion shortstop allowed pinch runner Kramer Eschete to score to put the Aggies ahead. Amari Harper followed with an RBI single down the left field line to bring in Enright. TAMU 3, SLU 1

B5 | Jazmine Hill belted a solo shot over the right center field wall. TAMU 4, SLU 1