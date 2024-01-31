A&M Men’s Tennis’ Tiago Pires Named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

Credit to Brandon Collins | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s Tiago Pires was named the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week after registering a perfect 3-0 singles record and a pair of doubles victories to begin the spring, the league announced Wednesday.

The Paris native’s week was highlighted by a ranked singles victory over No. 112 Cyrus Mahjoob of Georgia. Pires dominated the third set over Mahjoob, 6-3, which helped Texas A&M triumph over the then-No. 19 Bulldogs, 4-2, for the final spot in the 2024 ITA National Indoor Championship.

Pires is the first Aggie to claim the conference freshman of the week honors since current teammate Giulio Perego did it three times during the 2021-22 campaign. He is 5-1 in singles action on the year and owns a pair of doubles victories.

No. 14 Texas A&M makes its first appearance of the spring at home on Friday at 12 p.m. against SMU (5-2). The Aggies boast a perfect 4-0 record thus far with three wins over power-conference opponents, including victories over conference foes Auburn (4-2) and Georgia.