A&M Men’s Golf Tied for Eighth Place After Round One at Burns Intercollegiate

Credit to Thomas Dugger Dick | Assistant Communications Director – 12thman.com

LIHU’E, Hawai’i – The Texas A&M men’s golf team registered a 5-under 283 for the opening round of the 47th annual John A. Burns Intercollegiate to finish day one tied for eighth place.

The Aggies trail tournament leader Long Beach State by 10 strokes heading into the second round at the par-72, 7,156-yard Ocean Course at Hokuala. Arizona, Grand Canyon and Washington State are tied for second place halfway between Long Beach State and Texas A&M at 10-under 278.

Phichaksn Maichon paced the Maroon & White at 2-under 70. He recorded five birdies on the day.

The Aggies had a trio of golfers check in among 16 golfers tied for 34th place at 1-under 71, including Michael Heidelbaugh, Jaime Montojo and Daniel Rodrigues. Montojo and Rodrigues each logged an eagle, both on the par-5 No. 6. Heidelbaugh and Montojo matched Maichon’s team-high birdie tally with five.

Aaron Pounds rounded out the Aggie fivesome at 2-over 74.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Brian Kortan

On the day’s action…

“It’s another round where we were good in stretches but we didn’t put together a full 18 holes. If we want to get where we’re capable of going, we need to play good golf for 18 holes every time out.”

On Thursday’s Achille’s heel…

“We didn’t handle the 14th and 15th hole very well. We shot 9-over on those two holes. That’s the difference between the top of the leaderboard and the middle. They’re tough holes, but nothing we can’t handle.”