A&M Men’s Golf Finishes Fifth at John A. Burns Intercollegiate

Credit to Thomas Dugger Dick | Assistant Communications Director – 12thman.com

LIHU’E, Hawai’i – The Texas A&M men’s golf team wrapped up action at the John A. Burns Intercollegiate with a fifth place showing after Saturday’s round of even 288.

One day after vaulting up three spots on the leaderboard, the Maroon & White were unable to improve their lot the last day, finishing at 3-under 861. Arizona won the tournament at 20-under 844, followed by California (-17), New Mexico (-10) and Grand Canyon (-7).

Daniel Rodrigues recorded his fourth consecutive top 10 finish to pace the Aggies. He fired a 3-under 69 Saturday to end the tournament in seventh place at 5-under 211.

Michael Heidelbaugh also posted a 3-under 69 on the last day. He advanced up to 18th place on the leaderboard with the effort, registering a score of 2-under 214.

The Aggies carded a 2-over 290 at the par-72, 7,156-yard Ocean Course at Hokuala to finish tied with New Mexico six shots off the lead at 3-under 573. Arizona paces the field at 9-umder 567, followed by Grand Canyon (-7), Long Beach State (-6) and Utah (-5).

Phichaksn Maichon and Daniel Rodrigues both fired 1-under 71 on a day where scoring conditions were tough and the Maroon & White posted the third-lowest score of the round. Maichon ended the round tied for 12th at 3-under 141 and Rodrigues was one stroke back in 15th place at 2-under 142.

Michael Heidelbaugh and Jaime Montojo posted rounds of 74 and enter the final round tied for 31st at 1-over 145.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Brian Kortan

On the round…

“We battled back from a poor stretch of holes in the middle of the round. The guys fought until the last whole with several birdies made closing out the round. We aren’t the team we want to be yet, but there is a path to get there. I know this team will work to get there.”

On some individual performances…

“Dani had a great week especially considering his driver broke and he was playing with one he borrowed. Mike put together a good final round and was two good swings away from a great round.”