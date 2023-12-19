A&M Men’s Basketball’s Wade Taylor IV Named SEC Player of the Week

Credit to Brad Marquardt | Assistant Athletics Director for Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s Wade Taylor IV was named SEC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week on Monday after exploding for 34 points against the Houston Cougars last weekend.

Taylor, a junior from Dallas, fell just a point shy of his career high while rallying the Aggies from a 21-point deficit to a 63-63 deadlock with just over a minute remaining in an eventual 70-64 loss to the undefeated and No. 3-ranked Cougars at the Toyota Center in Houston. Taylor rained in a career-high six 3-pointers, all in the second half, and connected on 10-of-22 shots and 8-of-9 free throw attempts for the game. He also dished out four assists and chipped in three steals.

For the season, the preseason SEC Player of the Year ranks No. 2 in scoring (18.6 points/game), No. 1 in assists (4.8/G) and No. 3 in steals (2.3/G) in the SEC statistical rankings. He is one of just two players nationally averaging more than 18.0 points per game while also contributing at least 50 assists and 25 steals (the other is DeMarcus Sharp of Austin Peay).

It was Taylor’s third career SEC weekly honors following his Player of the Week honor on Feb. 20, 2023 and his Freshman of the Week accolade on Dec. 20, 2021. Taylor is the second Aggie to earn SEC Player of the Week honors this season, joining Henry Coleman III who earned the honor on Nov. 20.