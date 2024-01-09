A&M Men’s Basketball Set For Road Matchup With No. 16 Auburn

Credit to 12thman.com

AUBURN, Ala. — The Texas A&M men’s basketball team faces one of the hottest teams in college basketball as the Aggies try to get back on the winning track against the Auburn Tigers at 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Neville Arena.

Coming off a 68-53 loss to LSU last Saturday, the Aggies will be seeking to tally its first ranked win of the year against the Auburn Tigers, who enter the game on a 7-game winning streak and are undefeated at home. Texas A&M lost narrow decisions to then-No. 19 FAU and No. 4 Houston.

The Aggies are 5-1 vs. Auburn during the Buzz Williams era and have won the last three meetings, including a sweep of last year’s home-and-home with the Tigers.

Texas A&M leads the all-time series with Auburn, 15-6, including a 12-4 advantage since joining the SEC for the 2012-13 season.

TV/RADIO INFORMATION

The game will be televised on ESPN2 with Tom Hart (play-by-play) and former Duke hoops legend Jay Williams (analyst) on the call.

The matchup airs on the Texas A&M Radio Network, locally on 1620 AM/94.5 FM or worldwide on the 12th Man Mobile App with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton describing the action.

MILESTONES TO WATCH

Wade Taylor IV will play in his 90th career game vs. AU and become the seventh current Aggie to tally 90+ DI games, joining Tyrece Radford (134), Eli Lawrence (132), Wildens Leveque (121), Henry Coleman III (106), Andersson Garcia (92) and Hayden Hefner (90).

Third-year Aggies Taylor IV (347), Radford (346) and Coleman III (339) are within range of 350 field goals in the maroon and white.

TRENDS AND NOTABLES

The Aggies are No. 40 in the NET and have a 3-3 record against Quad 1 opponents.

Despite a subpar offensive rebounding result vs. LSU, the Aggies remain the nation’s top offensive rebounding team (18.3/G) and average more than 2.0 offensive rebounds/game than any other DI team.

The Aggies lost the offensive rebounding battle for just the second time this season, 14-13, vs. LSU while managing a season-low 3 second-chance points.

Texas A&M fell from 46.1 to 44.8 in offensive rebounding percentage after the LSU game, but remains No. 1 nationally. The team’s adjusted offensive efficiency dropped by over two points and fell from No. 5 to No. 20, according to Kenpom.com.

Wade Taylor IV’s 18.0 scoring average ranks No. 2 nationally among DI players that have also posted more than 50 assists and 30 steals.

Henry Coleman III, Johni Broome (AUB) and Tyrese Samuel (UF) are the only SEC players averaging 10+ points/8+ rebounds/G.

Andersson Garcia is slashing 8.3 pts/5.3 O-reb/12.0 reb/33:00 min/G as a starter the last 3 games after 4.3/3.7/7.4./26:30 off the bench in the first 11 games.

Tyrece Radford has averaged 11.0 pts/5.5 rebs in 2 games since full-time return from injury suffered at ESPN Events Invitational over Thanksgiving week.

Hayden Hefner has averaged 5.9 3FGA/G over his last 9 games (34.0%) after averaging just 3.0 3FGA in the first 5 games (40.0%).

Since earning just 21 total FTA in 2 games vs. UVa (11/29) and DePaul (12/6), the Aggies have averaged 29.6 FTA in their last 5 games.