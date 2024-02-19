A&M Men’s Basketball Loses on the Road at Alabama

Credit to Brad Marquardt | Assistant Athletics Director for Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

TUSCALOOSA – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team fell to the SEC-leading and No. 15 Alabama Crimson Tide 100-75 on Saturday at Coleman Coliseum.

The Aggies suffered their second-straight loss in SEC play and now stand at 15-10 overall and 6-6 in league play, while the Crimson Tide won their 15th straight SEC game on their home floor and improved to 18-7 and 10-2. The SEC leaders in NET Quadrant 1 games, the Aggies fell to 5-5 against Q1 opponents.

Texas A&M received a 22-point game from graduate guard Tyrece Radford, who scored on an array of acrobatic drives to the rim while earning just four free throw tries. Radford connected on 10-of-17 field goal attempts and also pulled down four rebounds, including three from the offensive glass.

Also chipping in double-digit points were sophomore forward Solomon Washington with 14, senior forward Henry Coleman III with 12 and junior guard Wade Taylor IV with 10.

The nation’s leaders in offensive rebounds, the Aggies cleaned the offensive glass to the tune of 26 boards, marking the team’s seventh game with 20-plus offensive caroms. Five Aggies grabbed multiple offensive rebounds with the amazing Andersson Garcia pulling down eight and Washington corralling five.

Garcia, the SEC’s leading rebounder, fought his way to a game-high 12 boards and Washington added eight as the Aggies built a 49-38 advantage in total rebounds.

GAME NOTES

AGGIES IN DOUBLE FIGURES: Four Aggies registered double-digit points for the second time in SEC play the Maroon & White have recorded back-to-back games with four in double figures. Tyrece Radford led with 22, Solomon Washington scored 14, Henry Coleman III compiled 12 and Wade Taylor IV with 10.

CLEANING THE OFFENSIVE GLASS: Already the nation’s top offensive rebounding team, the Aggies clawed their way to 26 offensive boards, which was the team’s fourth game with 25 or more. The Maroon & White’s work on the offensive glass led to 21 second-chance points and 42 points in the paint.

RADFORD ON A ROLL: Graduate guard Tyrece Radford tallied his fourth 20-point game in his last five games. In SEC games, “Boots” is averaging 17.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

MISCELLANEOUS: Wade Taylor IV hit double-digits for the 10th straight game … Andersson Garcia reached double figures in rebounds for the 11th time this season, including the sixth time in SEC play.