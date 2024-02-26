A&M Men’s Basketball Falls to Tennessee

Credit to Brad Marquardt | Assistant Athletics Director for Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

KNOXVILLE – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team fell to the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers 86-51 in front of an above-capacity crowd of 22,322 at Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday.

The Aggies fell to 15-12 overall and 6-8 in SEC play, while the Volunteers improved to 21-6 and 11-3. It was the Aggies’ fourth straight defeat with three of the losses coming on the road.

Three Aggies reached double figures with guards Tyrece Radford and Wade Taylor IV contributing 11 and Jace Carter chipping in 10. Taylor also had a team-high five assists. Senior Andersson Garcia posted eight rebounds and made four steals.

Taylor reached 500 points for the season, making him the second player in school history to score 500 points and dish out 100 assists in consecutive seasons in school history. Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Famer and the program’s all-time leading scorer Bernard King did it in 2000-01 and 2001-2.

The SEC’s leader in rebounding margin, the Aggies were out-rebounded by the Volunteers, 50-to-33, which contributed to UT’s 46 points in the paint and 21 fast-break points.