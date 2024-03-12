A&M Men’s Basketball Earns All-SEC Honors

News release from Texas A&M Athletics:

BIRMINGHAM – Texas A&M’s Wade Taylor IV and Andersson Garcia received all-league mention on the 2024 SEC Men’s Basketball Awards, as voted on by the conference head coaches on Monday.

Taylor earned first-team All-SEC honors for the second straight year, while Garcia was named to the All-Defensive Team. Taylor was the first Aggie to receive first-team All-SEC honors from the league coaches in back-to-back years, and Garcia was the third Aggie to win a spot on the All-Defensive Team, joining Alex Caruso (2016) and Robert Williams (2017, 2018).

Taylor, a junior from Dallas, paced the Aggies in scoring (18.0), assists (126), steals (63), 3-pointers (74) and free throws (135). He was the second player in school history to score 500+ points while posting 100+ rebounds, 100+ assists and 50+ steals in a season, joining Don Marbury in 1985-86. Among SEC players, Taylor ranked No. 3 in steals, No. 4 in points, No. 5 in free throws and No. 9 in assists.

Garcia, a senior from Moca, Dominican Republic, led the SEC in offensive and total rebounds per game with 4.4 and 9.4 respectively. In league games only, Garcia averaged a SEC-best 10.0 rebounds, and his 180 total boards broke a school record that was held by 1966 All-American John Beasley for nearly 60 years. Garcia had 15 games with at least 10 rebounds, including four 15-rebound games and a career-high 19 vs. HCU.

2023-24 SEC Men’s Basketball Awards

First Team

Mark Sears, Alabama

Johni Broome, Auburn

Zyon Pullin, Florida

Antonio Reeves, Kentucky

Tolu Smith III, Mississippi State

Dalton Knecht, Tennessee

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M

Second Team

Jaylin Williams, Auburn

Walter Clayton Jr., Florida

Rob Dillingham, Kentucky

Reed Sheppard, Kentucky

Matthew Murrell, Ole Miss

Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State

Ta’Lon Cooper, South Carolina

Meechie Johnson, South Carolina

Jonas Aidoo, Tennessee

All-Defensive Team

Johni Broome, Auburn

Cameron Matthews, Mississippi State

Jonas Aidoo, Tennessee

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

Andersson Garcia, Texas A&M

All-Freshman Team

Aden Holloway, Auburn

Alex Condon, Florida

Silas Demary Jr., Georgia

Rob Dillingham, Kentucky

Reed Sheppard, Kentucky

D.J. Wagner, Kentucky

Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State

Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina

Coach of the Year: Lamont Paris, South Carolina

Player of the Year: Dalton Knecht, Tennessee

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Sean East II, Missouri

Freshman of the Year: Reed Sheppard, Kentucky

Sixth-Man of the Year: Rob Dillingham, Kentucky

Defensive Player of the Year: Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee