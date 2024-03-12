A&M Men’s Basketball Earns All-SEC Honors

News release from Texas A&M Athletics:
BIRMINGHAM – Texas A&M’s Wade Taylor IV and Andersson Garcia received all-league mention on the 2024 SEC Men’s Basketball Awards, as voted on by the conference head coaches on Monday.
Taylor earned first-team All-SEC honors for the second straight year, while Garcia was named to the All-Defensive Team. Taylor was the first Aggie to receive first-team All-SEC honors from the league coaches in back-to-back years, and Garcia was the third Aggie to win a spot on the All-Defensive Team, joining Alex Caruso (2016) and Robert Williams (2017, 2018).
Taylor, a junior from Dallas, paced the Aggies in scoring (18.0), assists (126), steals (63), 3-pointers (74) and free throws (135). He was the second player in school history to score 500+ points while posting 100+ rebounds, 100+ assists and 50+ steals in a season, joining Don Marbury in 1985-86. Among SEC players, Taylor ranked No. 3 in steals, No. 4 in points, No. 5 in free throws and No. 9 in assists.
Garcia, a senior from Moca, Dominican Republic, led the SEC in offensive and total rebounds per game with 4.4 and 9.4 respectively. In league games only, Garcia averaged a SEC-best 10.0 rebounds, and his 180 total boards broke a school record that was held by 1966 All-American John Beasley for nearly 60 years. Garcia had 15 games with at least 10 rebounds, including four 15-rebound games and a career-high 19 vs. HCU.
2023-24 SEC Men’s Basketball Awards
First Team
Mark Sears, Alabama
Johni Broome, Auburn
Zyon Pullin, Florida
Antonio Reeves, Kentucky
Tolu Smith III, Mississippi State
Dalton Knecht, Tennessee
Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M
Second Team
Jaylin Williams, Auburn
Walter Clayton Jr., Florida
Rob Dillingham, Kentucky
Reed Sheppard, Kentucky
Matthew Murrell, Ole Miss
Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State
Ta’Lon Cooper, South Carolina
Meechie Johnson, South Carolina
Jonas Aidoo, Tennessee
All-Defensive Team
Johni Broome, Auburn
Cameron Matthews, Mississippi State
Jonas Aidoo, Tennessee
Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
Andersson Garcia, Texas A&M
All-Freshman Team
Aden Holloway, Auburn
Alex Condon, Florida
Silas Demary Jr., Georgia
Rob Dillingham, Kentucky
Reed Sheppard, Kentucky
D.J. Wagner, Kentucky
Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State
Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina
Coach of the Year: Lamont Paris, South Carolina
Player of the Year: Dalton Knecht, Tennessee
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Sean East II, Missouri
Freshman of the Year: Reed Sheppard, Kentucky
Sixth-Man of the Year: Rob Dillingham, Kentucky
Defensive Player of the Year: Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee