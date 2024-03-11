A&M Men’s and Women’s Tennis Get Wins Sunday

News Releases from Texas A&M Athletics:

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION – The No. 10 Texas A&M men’s tennis team picked up a pair of victories against SEC opponent Ole Miss, 5-2, and Lamar, 7-0, Sunday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

“I was very happy with our effort today,” head coach Steve Denton said. “I thought we did a good job of staying in the present. The team is playing with a bit of momentum, and it was great to see some of our other players get some live action today and they didn’t disappoint. Today was a good team win in both matches.”

Texas A&M Versus Ole Miss

The Maroon & White (13-3, 3-1 SEC) got off to a hot start in doubles play against the Rebels (8-6, 1-2 SEC) with Luke Casper/JC Roddick getting a dominant win over Carson Baker/John Hallquist Lithen on court 2, 6-3. Clinching the doubles point for the Aggies were Tiago Pires/Kenner Taylor who beat Noah Schlagenhauf/Isac Stromberg on court 3, 6-4. No. 58 Giulio Perego/Togan Tokac were ahead of Lukas Engelhardt/Nikola Slavic on court 1, 5-3, before A&M clinched doubles.

No. 118 Tokac dominated on court 3, winning in straight sets over Stromberg (6-3, 6-2) to extend the lead for A&M. No. 116 Perego went to work on court 4 and beat Engelhardt (6-3, 6-3). Clinching the match for the Aggies was Casper who defeated Carson Baker on court 6 (6-2, 6-2).

The teams played out the remaining matches after the Maroon & White clinched with No. 64 Roddick securing the last victory of the contest for the Aggies with a win over Hallquist Lithen on court 2 (6-3, 6-3) to give A&M the 5-2 triumph.

Texas A&M Versus Lamar

A&M carried the momentum from the victory over Ole Miss into its second match against Lamar (5-9). Ethan Silva/Lathan Skrobarcek took down Joan Crespo/Martin Garcia-Ripoll on court 3, 6-2, and Grant Lothringer/Brayden Michna also made quick work of Brandon Do/Haruki Omori Cowie on court 2, 6-2, to clinch the doubles point.

Silva continued that spark for the Aggies, winning in straight sets on court 6 against Crespo (6-0, 6-2). Kenner Taylor extended the lead for the Maroon & White with a victory on court 4 over Do (6-1, 6-2). Securing the match for A&M was Luke Casper who beat Max Amling on court 1 (6-2, 6-1).

The remaining matches also went A&M’s way, beginning with freshman Brayden Michna who took down Garcia-Ripoll on court 2 (6-4, 6-4). On court 5, Skrobarcek earned a victory against Omori Cowie (7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-1)), and Lothringer added the last win of the match for A&M and got the better of Nickel on court 3 (6-7 (3-7), 6-3, 10-6).

The Aggies return home, Wednesday, March 13, with a doubleheader against UTRGV at 12 p.m. and No. 1 Ohio State at 6 p.m.

TEAM NOTES

A&M is 7-0 at home this season.

A&M has won three SEC games in a row.

Giulio Perego is on a five-match win streak.

Grant Lothringer is 4-0 on the season.

MATCH STATS

Doubles Matches vs. Ole Miss

No. 58 Giulio Perego/Togan Tokac (TAMU) vs. Lukas Engelhardt/Nikola Slavic (OM) 5-3, UNF

Luke Casper/JC Roddick (TAMU) def. Carson Baker/John Hallquist Lithen (OM) 6-3

Tiago Pires/Kenner Taylor (TAMU) def. Noah Schlagenhauf/Isac Stromberg (OM) 6-4

Order of finish: 2, 3*

Singles Matches vs. Ole Miss

Nikola Slavic (OM) def. No. 36 Raphael Perot (TAMU) 3-6, 7-5, 10-8

No. 64 JC Roddick (TAMU) def. John Hallquist Lithen (OM) 6-3, 6-3

No. 118 Togan Tokac (TAMU) def. Isac Stromberg (OM) 6-3, 6-2

No. 116 Giulio Perego (TAMU) def. Lukas Engelhardt (OM) 6-3, 6-3

Noah Schlagenhauf (OM) def. Tiago Pires (TAMU) 3-6, 5-2 WR

Luke Casper (TAMU) def. Carson Baker (OM) 6-2, 6-2

Order of finish: 3, 4, 6, 5, 2, 1*

Doubles Matches vs. Lamar

Kenner Taylor/Togan Tokac (TAMU) vs. Max Amling/Leon Nickel (LU) 4-4, UNF

Grant Lothringer/Brayden Michna (TAMU) def. Haruki Omori-Cowie (LU) 6-2

Ethan Silva/Lathan Skrobarcek (TAMU) def. Joan Crespo/Martin Garcia-Ripoll (LU) 6-2

Order of finish: 3, 2*

Singles Matches vs. Lamar

Luke Casper (TAMU) def. Max Amling (LU) 6-2, 6-1

Brayden Michna (TAMU) def. Martin Garcia-Ripoll (LU) 6-4, 6-4

Grant Lothringer (TAMU) def. Leon Nickel (LU) 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, 10-6

Kenner Taylor (TAMU) def. Brandon Do (LU) 6-1, 6-2

Lathan Skrobarcek (TAMU) def. Haruki Omori-Cowie 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-1)

Ethan Silva (TAMU) def. Joan Crespo (LU) 6-0, 6-2

Order of finish: 6, 4, 1, 2, 5, 3*

OXFORD – The No. 13 Texas A&M women’s tennis team secured its fourth-straight conference win over the Rebels, 6-1, Sunday, at the Palmer Salloum Tennis Centre.

Court 3 got things started for the Aggies (12-5, 4-0 SEC), as Nicole Khirin/Sydney Fitch downed the Rebels’ (8-3 2-1 SEC) Lucie Devier/AndreaNova (6-1) to give A&M the leg up. Ole Miss answered back with a court of their own to even the doubles score. No. 6 Mia Kupres/Mary Stoiana made the difference, stealing the doubles point with a win over No.79 Ava Hrastar/Briana Crowley (6-4) on court 1.

No. 30 Kupres kept the momentum rolling into singles action, taking court 3 over Briana Crowley (6-2, 6-2), marking her 10th dual match singles win of the season to double the Aggie lead.

Increasing the advantage, No. 1 Stoiana picked up her second win of the day and eighth-straight singles victory on court 1 against Ludmila Kareisova (6-1, 6-2).

Clinching the Aggies’ 30th-consecutive SEC regular season match, on court 6 Jeanette Mireles defeated Emma Kette (6-4, 6-2) for her sixth-straight singles win.

Playing out the rest of the matches, No. 17 Khirin secured her 10th-straight singles victory coming back from one-set deficit over Ava Hrastar (2-6, 6-0, 6-3) on court 2 and Daria Smetannikov defeated Rachel Krzyzak (6-4, 0-6, 6-3) in a three-set thriller to ensure the 6-1 result.

COACH’S QUOTES

Head coach Mark Weaver on today’s match …

“Today was another very impressive SEC road win for us. We have been consistently performing at a high level for quite some time now and I am very pleased with our group.”

Up Next

The Aggies stay on the road and head to Athens, Georgia, to take on the No. 10 Bulldogs at the Magill Tennis Complex, March 15 at 3 p.m.

Match Results

Singles Results

(TAMU) No. 1 Mary Stoiana Def. (OM) Ludmila Kareisova (6-1, 6-2)

(TAMU) No. 17 Nicole Khirin Def. (OM) Ava Hrastar (2-6, 6-0, 6-3)

(TAMU) No. 30 Mia Kupres Def. (OM) Briana Crowley (6-2, 6-2)

(OM) Anaelle Leclercq Def. (TAMU) Lucciana Perez (7-5, 1-6, 6-4)

(TAMU) Daria Smetannikov Def. (OM) Rachel Krzyzak (6-4, 0-6, 6-3)

(TAMU) Jeanette Mireles Def. (OM) Emma Kette (6-4, 6-2)

Doubles Results

(TAMU) No. 6 Mia Kupres/Mary Stoiana Def. (OM) No. 79 Ava Hrastar/Briana Crowley (6-4)

(OM) Anaelle Leclercq/Ludmila Kareisova Def. (TAMU) Lucciana Perez/Jeanette Mireles (6-3)

(TAMU) Nicole Khirin/Sydney Fitch Def. (OM) Lucie Devier/Andrea Nova (6-1)