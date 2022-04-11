A&M, Lee Sweep Aggie Invitational Titles

By: Evan Roberts, Texas A&M Athletics Communications

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 23 Texas A&M men’s golf team captured its third team tournament title of the season and Walker Lee won his fifth-career individual championship Sunday at the Aggie Invitational at Traditions Club.

The Aggies shot a 23-over 887 over the two-day tournament and bested No. 10 Arkansas by eight strokes. No. 7 Texas Tech placed third at 34-over, while Houston and New Mexico tied for fourth at 47-over.

Lee won the individual title by three strokes over Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg, shooting an even-par 216. On a windy day that saw no players shoot under par, Lee carded a 3-over 75 in the final round.

Sam Bennett finished third at 4-over par, marking his fifth top-three finish of the season. Daniel Rodrigues tied for 13th at 10-over, his third top-15 finish on the year. William Paysse tied for 22nd at 13-over, and Michael Heidelbaugh tied for 52nd at 19-over.

Competing as individuals, Evan Myers tied for eighth at 7-over, Phichaksn Maichon tied for 28th at 15-over, Vishnu Sadagopan tied for 56th at 22-over, Jimmy Lee tied for 69th at 28-over and Dallas Hankamer tied for 71st at 29-over.

The Aggies return to action April 20-24 for the SEC Championship held at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

Post Tournament Quotes

Head Coach Brian Kortan

On today’s sweep…

“Traditions is tough on a calm day and then you throw this at it and you had to be tough to get through the day. I think we have a really tough team and it showed. They hung in there and were patient enough to make it through the day. It was incredible toughness and patience by the guys to fight through a difficult golf course in tough conditions against a couple top-10 teams. To do that is a nice way to head in to the postseason.”

On having the crowd come out and support the team…

“I can’t over emphasize that enough. Not only do we have a ton of volunteers that come and help out, but to have the support with all of the Aggies rooting us on is so cool to see. It’s unique. I don’t think people understand how unique that is in college golf. There were more people here than we have had at any other place. It always is, and the coaches from the other schools really appreciate it and they enjoy coming.”

Walker Lee

On today’s round…

“That is the hardest I have ever played Traditions. Sam (Bennett) and I talked about it, and we liked that it was playing tough. It paid off. We were able to get the team win, and I got the individual win, so it was fun.”

On the fan support…

“It is awesome. It is the most fun tournament we play in because of the fans. We travel all over the country and no other team has the support like this.”