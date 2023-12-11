A&M Football’s Cooper Honored as AP First Team All-American

Credit to Rachel Perreault | Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M football’s Edgerrin Cooper was tabbed as a First Team All-American by the Associated Press, the outlet announced Monday morning. For his impressive play this season, Cooper has already received First Team All-SEC accolades from the league’s coaches and was also named a First Team All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, The Athletic and CBS Sports, and a Second Team All-American by the FWAA.

Cooper was an unstoppable force in his junior season, helping the Aggies rank seventh among Power 5 teams in total defense (295.0 y/g), while also boasting top-three season totals in tackles for loss (96.0) and sacks (42.0) as a team. The linebacker led the SEC and ranked fifth among Power 5 players with 17.0 tackles for loss on the year. Cooper’s team-best 84 total tackles and 8.0 sacks ranked sixth and fourth in the SEC, respectively. The Covington, Louisiana, native tallied at least six takedowns in nine of the team’s 12 games this season, matching his career high with 11 tackles against Alabama and Mississippi State. He had at least 1.0 TFL in seven of the eight SEC games, including 8.0 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks through the first three league games of the season.