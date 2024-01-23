A&M Football Names Jordan Peterson Co-Defensive Coordinator and Defensive Backs Coach

Credit to Rachel Perreault | Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M head football coach Mike Elko announced the addition of Jordan Peterson to the staff as the co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach. A three-year letterwinner at A&M, Peterson returns to Aggieland, where he started his coaching career as a graduate assistant, after stops at Kansas, New Mexico and Fresno State.

Peterson spent four seasons at Kansas as the defensive backs coach and was elevated to co-defensive coordinator at the conclusion of the 2023 regular season. During his time at Kansas, Peterson mentored four All-Big 12 selections, including two-time All-Big 12 First Team selection Cobee Bryant, who became the second Jayhawk cornerback in school history to twice be named first team all-conference. Bryant and Mello Dotson, an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honoree, combined for seven interceptions in 2023, the most by a Kansas duo since 2007.

In 2023, the Jayhawks finished 8-4 to secure a winning record for the first time since 2008 as they claimed consecutive bowl berths for only the second time in program history. In 2022, Peterson helped the Jayhawks qualify for a bowl game for the first time since 2008 and break into the AP top-25 for the first time since 2009 after starting the season 5-0.

Before making the move to Kansas, Peterson spent three seasons at New Mexico (2017-19) working with the safeties and was promoted to defensive coordinator prior to the 2019 season. In his first two seasons at New Mexico, Peterson guided the safeties unit to lead the team in tackles, with Jake Rothschiller and Stanley Barnwell Jr., recording 76 tackles in 2018.

Prior to his time at New Mexico, Peterson coached at Fresno State for five seasons, from 2012-16, helping the Bulldogs to three consecutive bowl games and a 2014 Mountain West Championship game appearance, as well as a 2013 Mountain West title. Peterson coached both the secondary and outside linebackers through his time at Fresno State, while also serving as recruiting coordinator and a special teams coach.

Peterson helped Fresno State to a 9-4 record in 2012, guiding a secondary that ranked second nationally in pass defense and fourth in pass efficiency defense. He also mentored safety Phillip Thomas to Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2012.

Peterson got his start in coaching as a graduate assistant coach at Texas A&M in 2010 and 2011. That followed a four-year playing career with the Aggies, where he made 81 tackles and broke up 15 passes. He also forced two fumbles, recovered one fumble and picked off four passes. He returned one of those passes 48 yards for a touchdown against New Mexico. He was a two-time All-Big 12 Academic First Team selection, and he was a CoSIDA Academic All-Region selection in 2008.

Peterson received his bachelor’s degree in sport management from Texas A&M in 2009 along with his master’s in education curriculum and instruction in 2010. He graduated from Lexington High School in Central Texas, where he earned first-team all-state honors as a defensive back and honorable mention honors as a quarterback his senior year. He was named Texas Prep Xtra Central Texas MVP.

He and his wife Missy have three daughters, Ellie, Emery and Everly.