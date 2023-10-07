A&M Downs Ole Miss to Open Road Trip, 3-1

Credit to Sam Thornton | Assistant Director, Athletics Communications

OXFORD, Miss. – The Texas A&M volleyball team secured its third conference win of the season downing Ole Miss at the Gillom Performance Center Friday evening, 3-1 (25-22, 25-20, 16-25, 25-13).

The squads traded blows to open the match, before the Aggies (11-4, 3-2 SEC) found some separation to lead at the media timeout, 15-13. A&M continued its run behind Logan Lednicky’s five kills in the first set to claim the opener, 25-22.

Continuing their momentum into the second frame, the Maroon & White once again held a two-point advantage at the first break, 15-13. The Aggies didn’t let the Rebels (8-8, 2-3 SEC) close the gap, as Ifenna Cos-Okpalla logged her 100th block of the season, helping the Maroon & White double their advantage (25-20), 2-0.

Ole Miss pulled away with a quick five-point run to start the third set. The Aggies battled throughout the frame; however, the Rebels stole the frame, 25-16.

A&M flipped the momentum at the start of the fourth, as it opened a seven-point lead at the midway point, 16-9. The Maroon & Whites streak continued, as they closed out the set (25-13) and match, 3-1.

UP NEXT

The Aggies stay in the state of Mississippi as they travel to Starkville to face the Bulldogs Sunday afternoon with first serve set for 2 p.m.

COACH’S QUOTES

Head coach Jamie Morrison on today’s match…

“Overall, I’m happy with today’s performance. We had a small blip in the third set, but then fixed that right away in the fourth. The SEC is a grind, and any win is a good win in this league.”

Coach Morrison on the team’s ability to spread the offense…

“We have a lot of good volleyball players, and not just the six on the court, but the entire 14 on our roster. We have a lot of talent which allows us to run our offense in a lot of different ways and keep people off balance.”

STAT STANDOUTS