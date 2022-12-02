A&M Consolidated Football Coach Fedora Stepping Down

Lee Fedora has stepped down as the head football coach and campus coordinator at A&M Consolidated High School, according to CSISD Athletics Director Kevin Starnes.

CSISD Superintendent Mike Martindale released the following statement Friday:

“I would like to thank Coach Fedora for leading his teams to successful seasons in each of his six years as the football coach at A&M Consolidated High School. On behalf of the CSISD community, we appreciate his service and wish him the best in his future endeavors.

Consol has a rich history of success and pride. Moving forward, our goal is to hire a leader who can not only cultivate success for all athletic programs, but also be a positive impact on school spirit, be a charismatic role model to all students, and invigorate the entire community.

A new AMCHS Athletic Coordinator and Head Football Coach will be named early in the spring semester.”

Fedora, a 1990 Consol graduate, won two state championships at Navasota from 2005-2015 before being hired by his alma mater ahead of the 2017 season.

In six seasons with the Tigers, Fedora’s teams went 57-15, winning two district titles and advancing to the postseason each year.

Consol finished 9-3 in 2022, claiming a share of the District 11-5A Division I title and advancing to the Area Round before losing to Fulshear, 50-38.

