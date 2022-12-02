A&M Consolidated Football Coach Fedora Stepping Down

December 2, 2022 Zach Taylor
Lee Fedora at his introductory news conference in 2017.
Lee Fedora has stepped down as the head football coach and campus coordinator at A&M Consolidated High School, according to CSISD Athletics Director Kevin Starnes.

CSISD Superintendent Mike Martindale released the following statement Friday:

“I would like to thank Coach Fedora for leading his teams to successful seasons in each of his six years as the football coach at A&M Consolidated High School.  On behalf of the CSISD community, we appreciate his service and wish him the best in his future endeavors.

Consol has a rich history of success and pride. Moving forward, our goal is to hire a leader who can not only cultivate success for all athletic programs, but also be a positive impact on school spirit, be a charismatic role model to all students, and invigorate the entire community.

A new AMCHS Athletic Coordinator and Head Football Coach will be named early in the spring semester.”

Fedora, a 1990 Consol graduate, won two state championships at Navasota from 2005-2015 before being hired by his alma mater ahead of the 2017 season.

In six seasons with the Tigers, Fedora’s teams went 57-15, winning two district titles and advancing to the postseason each year.

Consol finished 9-3 in 2022, claiming a share of the District 11-5A Division I title and advancing to the Area Round before losing to Fulshear, 50-38.

