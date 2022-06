COLLEGE STATION, Texas__A&M Consolidated High School saw its run at the Texas State 7-on-7 Championships come to an end Saturday, falling to Fort Bend Hightower, 20-19 in the Division I quarterfinals at Veterans Park.

The loss was the only one of the tournament for the Tigers, who finished at 5-1.

Meanwhile, College Station wrapped things up at 3-2, falling to eventual champion DeSoto, 38-25 in the second round.