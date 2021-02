The A&M Consolidated, College Station and Rudder high school girls basketball teams were slated to take part in a 5A Area Round triple-header this Thursday night in Hearne.

However, the extreme cold caused a water pipe to burst at Hearne High School’s gymnasium, leaving three inches of water on the gym floor.

The Tigers, Cougars, Rangers and their opponents will now have to find a new place to play, with dates, times and locations to be determined.