A&M Baseball’s Ryan Targac to Wear No. 12

Credit to 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M senior infielder Ryan Targac has been bestowed the honor of wearing the No. 12 jersey during the upcoming 2024 season, announced head coach Jim Schlossnagle on Tuesday.

“Ryan was a near unanimous selection by his teammates, coaches and support staff to deserve the honor of wearing No. 12 for the Aggies this spring,” said Schlossnagle. “No. 12 represents many of the great core values of Texas A&M but most specifically selfless service and being available at all times to help your teammates. Ryan is an outstanding player but an even better teammate that is truly invested in others, is committed to excellence in all areas of his life and truly keeps the best interests of the team ahead of his own.”

Targac, a three-year member of the program, has appeared in 155 career games, including 138 starts. During his time donning the Maroon & White, Targac has registered 27 homers, 109 RBI, 95 walks and 23 stolen bases to go along with a .251/.392/.482 slash line. The Hallettsville, Texas, native currently ranks 14th all-time in program history in both homers and walks.

During the 2023 campaign, Targac appeared in all 65 games with 64 starts for Texas A&M. The senior played a key utility role for the Aggies, making appearances at designated hitter, first base, second base and left field. At the dish, Targac belted 10 homers and plated 43 RBI, becoming one of four members of the 2023 squad to reach double-digit homers and 40-plus RBI.

Targac becomes the third Aggie to earn the privilege of wearing No. 12 during the Schlossnagle era, following former teammates Austin Bost (2023) and Troy Claunch (2022). The honor of wearing No. 12 was established by Schlossnagle and his staff during the 2022 season and is typically awarded to a player in his last year of eligibility that has exemplified the core values of the university and program at a very high level.

Targac and the No. 7 ranked Aggies open their 2024 campaign on Friday, February 16 when they host McNeese for a three-game set a Blue Bell Park.