A&M Baseball’s Rock Named SEC Co-Player of the Week

By: Thomas Dick, Texas A&M Athletics Communications

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M graduate outfielder Dylan Rock was named SEC Co-Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Rock led the conference in on-base percentage (.600), runs (8) and walks (6) on the week and ranked second in combined runs and RBI with 12, helping the Aggies win three games – two against Kentucky and one against No. 8 Texas State. He reached base in 12-of-20 plate appearances, including 10-of-15 in the series against Kentucky. He batted 5-for-10 against the Wildcats with five walks, six runs, one double, one triple, one home run and four RBI.

The Sugar Land, Texas-native reached base at least twice in every game, including four times in each of the last two games against Kentucky. He batted 2-for-3 with one triple, one home run, four runs and four RBI in the series finale against the Wildcats.

This season, Rock leads Texas A&M in runs (32), home runs (8), RBI (26), stolen bases (9), slugging percentage (.670) and on-base percentage (.466). He also has eight doubles and one triple on the year. Rock ranks in the top 10 in the SEC in on-base percentage (5th), slugging percentage (7th) and batting average (10th).

Through 12 league games, Rock leads the SEC with 18 runs and total bases (43). He ranks second in slugging percentage (.860) and hits (20), third in on-base percentage (.500) and seventh in RBI (14).

It marks the Aggies’ first SEC Player of the Week award of the season. Micah Dallas earned SEC Pitcher of the Week on February 28, following Texas A&M’s series against Penn.