A&M Baseball’s Grahovac Named Preseason SEC Freshman of the Year by D1Baseball

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M’s Gavin Grahovac has been named the Preseason SEC Freshman of the Year by D1Baseball, as announced by the publication on Friday.

Grahovac, who was the No. 2 ranked outfielder in the state of California and No. 10 nationally, had a decorated career at Villa Park High School, earning 2022 and 2023 California State Player of the Year, 2022 Orange County Player of the Year and 2022 LA Times Player of the Year honors. The Orange, California, native lettered all four years and hit .350 with five homers and nine doubles in his senior season. Grahovac finished his career as the program’s all-time hits leader with 134.

In addition, Braden Montgomery (No. 5), Troy Wansing (No. 17), Chris Cortez (No. 35), Ryan Prager (No. 39) and Tanner Jones (No. 45) were listed as top prospects for the 2024 MLB Draft in D1Baseball’s yearly SEC Preview. For the 2025 MLB Draft, Jace LaViolette was named the top prospect in the conference, while Justin Lamkin (No. 19), Shane Sdao (No. 42) and Blake Binderup (No. 48) also made the list.

Texas A&M opens its 2024 season on Friday, February 16 at 6 p.m. as they welcome McNeese to Blue Bell Park for a three-game set.