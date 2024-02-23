A&M Baseball Welcomes Wagner for Weekend Series

Credit to 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION – The No. 4 Texas A&M baseball team (4-0) continues its eight-game homestand with a three-game set against Wagner (0-3) starting Friday at 6 p.m. from Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

All three games will be broadcast on SECN+ and can be heard locally on SportsRadio 1150 AM/93.7 The Zone. Fans can also follow along with the series through live stats or on X, @AggieBaseball.

The weekend set marks the first meeting all-time between the Aggies and Seahawks. Wagner is the lone opponent on the 2024 schedule that Texas A&M has never faced in its previous 121 seasons.

Behind dominant pitching and a powerful offense, the Aggies are off to a 4-0 start for the ninth time in the last 11 seasons. Among the national ranks, the Maroon & White sit first in ERA (0.53), second in WHIP (0.82), second in strikeout-to-walk ratio (6.71), second in shutouts (2), fourth in slugging percentage (.689), fifth in walks allowed per nine (1.85), fifth in home runs per game (2.75), sixth in home runs (11) and 13th in on-base percentage (.494).

Through the first four games, it’s apparent the Texas A&M pitching staff has bought in to the “Dominate the Zone” mantra of new pitching coach Max Weiner. The Aggies have struck out 47 batters to only seven walks in 34 innings of work. The staff has also allowed only four runs, which mark the fewest through the first four games since 2011.

Sophomore Jace LaViolette is off to a blistering start at the plate for the Maroon & White, belting five home runs and driving in 11 RBI. The Katy, Texas, native’s five home runs lead the country and are the most by an Aggie through the first four games since at least 2000. Entering the weekend, LaViolette sits four home runs away from 30 for his career, which would tie for the eight most in program history.

Tuesday’s midweek win mark career victory No. 897 for Head Coach Jim Schlossnagle. With three more wins, Schlossnagle will become the 15th active NCAA Division I coach to reach 900 wins.