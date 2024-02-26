A&M Baseball Sweeps Wagner

Credit to Kyle Stafford | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION – Head Coach Jim Schlossnagle secured career win No. 900 as the No. 4 Texas A&M baseball team registered its second sweep of the season with a 21-2 run-rule victory in seven innings over Wagner (0-6) Sunday afternoon from Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

With the win, the Aggies are off to a 7-0 start for the first time since 2020 and the 21st time overall.

The Maroon & White pitching staff continues to shine early as their eight runs allowed through the first seven games are the fewest in program history. On the offensive end, Texas A&M’s 15 home runs through the first seven contests are the most since at least 2000.

Tanner Jones made his Aggie debut on the bump and struck out three over two scoreless innings to pick up the win. Sophomore Shane Sdao followed in relief with four strikeouts in two scoreless frames. Out of the bullpen, Brock Peery (0.1), Zane Badmaev (2.0) and Josh Stewart (1.0) each worked a scoreless outing. In Badmaev’s two innings of work, the senior punched out four Seahawks.

Ryan Targac led the offensive attack for the Maroon & White as the senior went 3-for-5 with five RBI on the afternoon. Jace LaViolette followed No. 12 in the RBI category with four, marking his third four-RBI performance of the season. Braden Montgomery (2-for-4) and Kaeden Kent (2-for-3) also registered a multi-hit game for Texas A&M.

The Aggies opened the scoring in the second behind a two-run blast to right off the bat of Targac. Later in the frame, Ol’ Sarges’ charges loaded the bases for LaViolette, who came through with a bases-clearing triple to stretch the lead to 5-0.

In the fourth, LaViolette plated his fourth run of the day with an RBI groundout that brought home Kent, who reached on a 12-pitch walk to start the frame. Montgomery followed with an RBI double that scored Gavin Grahovac, who reached on an error by the Seahawks right fielder.

After a pair of walks loaded the bases in the frame, Targac delivered with a two-run single to left to extend the advantage to 9-0.

Wagner put an end to a 13-inning scoreless streak by the Aggie pitching staff with two runs in the top of the fifth. The Maroon & White responded in the bottom half of the frame with five runs to push the lead to 14-2. Following a Kent single, Grahovac plated the sophomore with an RBI double.

On the play a Seahawk error allowed Grahovac to advance to third and the freshman later scored on a wild pitch. A batter later, Montgomery crushed a solo blast to left that one-hopped off the Texas A&M Student Recreation Center. Following a Hayden Schott single, Jett Johnston came through with his first hit as an Aggie, recording an RBI double down the left field line.

Targac later plated the freshman with a single up the middle for his fifth RBI of the contest as the Maroon & White led 14-2.

Ol’ Sarge’s charges continued to pour it on in the sixth as seven more runs came around to score, pushing the advantage to 21-2. In the frame, Caden Sorrell, Jack Bell, Max Kaufer and Schott all registered an RBI in the frame.

Inside the Box Score

Texas A&M registered 18 hits and eight walks in the win.

Kent, Montgomery and Targac each logged multi-hit performances.

LaViolette (4) and Targac (5) combined for nine RBI on the afternoon.

Kent scored a game-high four runs.

Bell, Johnston and Justin Vossos recorded their first career hits in the Maroon & White.

Schott drew a game-best two walks and scored three times.

LaViolette’s triple marked the third of his career.

As a staff, the Aggies allowed only one hit on the day.

Texas A&M’s six pitchers combined for 13 strikeouts to only two walks in the victory.

Isaac Morton made his second appearance of the season, allowing two runs in 0.1 inning.

Notes

The weekend series marked the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

The Aggies eight runs allowed through the first seven games are the fewest in program history.

The Maroon & White’s 15 home runs through the first seven games are the most since at least 2000.

Eighty-nine of Coach Schloss’ 900 wins have come at Texas A&M.

Sunday’s contest marked the fourth time this season the Aggies have recorded double-digit hits and runs.

LaViolette, Montgomery and Schott have reached base safely in all seven games this season.

Schott has now recorded a hit in all seven games.

Montgomery extended his on-base streak to 35 games.

Up Next

The Maroon & White conclude their eight-game homestand with a midweek matchup against Lamar Tuesday night at 6 p.m.

Quotes

