A&M Baseball Sweeps McNeese

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION – The No. 7 Texas A&M baseball team registered its first sweep of the 2024 season Sunday afternoon, run-ruling McNeese, 10-0, in seven innings from Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

The shutout was the second of the series for the Aggies (3-0), which marks their most on Opening Weekend since 2012. Texas A&M’s one run allowed through the first three games matched the 1918 team for the fewest in program history.

Lefty Shane Sdao earned the win against the Cowboys (0-3) after striking out five in five scoreless frames. In relief, Luke Jackson fired a scoreless inning and Brock Peery and Josh Stewart combined for the final three outs to complete the shutout.

Offensively, freshman Gavin Grahovac reached base safely in all five plate appearances, finishing the afternoon 3-for-3 with two walks and an RBI. Unanimous Preseason All-American Jace LaViolette cranked his third home run of the weekend and drove in a team-best four RBI in the win. Shortstop Ali Camarillo rounded out the multi-hit performers for the Maroon & White as the junior went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

After Grahovac led off bottom half of the first with a walk, LaViolette opened the scoring with a towering two-run blast down the right field line.

In the second, Ryan Targac drew a leadoff walk and later came around to score on a Grahovac RBI single up the middle.

Following a Braden Montgomery RBI groundout in the fourth, Ol’ Sarge’s charges tacked on another run in the fifth on a Camarillo RBI single. The single marked the fifth hit of the weekend for the CSUN transfer.

The Aggies finished off the run-rule victory with five runs in the seventh, which was jumpstarted by a two-run single off the bat of LaViolette. After Montgomery registered his second RBI groundout of the afternoon, Hayden Schott tacked on two more runs with a double to left center. Schott advanced to third on a wild pitch and later scored the final run of the day on a sacrifice fly by Blake Binderup.

Inside the Box Score

Texas A&M registered nine hits on the afternoon.

Camarillo, Grahovac and LaViolette each registered a multi-hit performance in the win.

Catcher Max Kaufer led all players with three walks on the day.

Binderup, Grahovac and Montgomery each logged two walks in the victory.

Camarillo, Grahovac and LaViolette each crossed the plate twice on the afternoon.

Montgomery swiped his first base of the 2024 campaign.

As a staff, the Aggies struck out seven Cowboys.

Notes

With the win, the Maroon & White improved to 28-5 all-time against McNeese and have won 12 straight in the series.

Under coach Schlossnagle, Texas A&M has swept all three Opening Weekend Series.

The Opening Weekend sweep marked the 16th since 2001.

Montgomery pushed his on-base streak to 31 straight games after drawing two walks.

Binderup, Camarillo and Schott registered a hit in all three games on the weekend.