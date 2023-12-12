A&M All-American Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper Entering NFL Draft

Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper announced today via social media that he will enter the 2024 NFL Draft.

Cooper was named a first team All-American this season by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, The Athletic and CBS Sports. He led the Texas A&M defense that finished the season ranked in the top ten for total defense across the NCAA. In his third year in Aggieland he led the team with 84 tackles. He also led the SEC and the Aggies in tackles for a loss with 17.

Cooper was a top ten prospect in the country at the linebacker position out of Louisiana in 2020. He finished his career in the maroon and white with 205 tackles, 30.5 tackles for a loss and 8.5 sacks.

Cooper has opted to sit out the TaxAct Texas Bowl scheduled for December 27 against Oklahoma State.

Below is a screen shot of his announcement: