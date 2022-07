HOUSTON, TX – Yordan Alvarez belted a home run in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Houston Astros walked off against the Kansas City Royals Monday, 7-6 at Minute Maid Park.

It marked the second straight walk-off victory for the ‘Stros (52-27), who have also won seven in a row.

They’ll host Kansas City again Tuesday evening at 7:10 p.m. Broadcast will be on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.