Yordan Alvarez collected three hits and three RBIs as the Houston Astros rolled past the Boston Red Sox Wednesday, 9-1 in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series at Fenway Park.

Houston lefty Framber Valdez was electric on the mound, allowing one run in eight innings of work.

With the win, the Astros now lead the series, 3 games to 2.

Game 6 is Friday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston.